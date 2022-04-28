Authorities in Burlington County say two people were shot, one fatally, while they were sitting in a vehicle in Edgewater Park Township Wednesday evening.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says the incident happened around 6:30 PM in the 200 block of Ivy Road.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden; her condition was not known as of late Wednesday night.

The names of the victims have not yet been released and Coffina says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 265-7113.

