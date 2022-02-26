One Man Stabbed, Another Run Over in South Jersey Wawa Parking Lot

Authorities in Burlington County are asking for help identifying a person wanted for allegedly stabbing one person and running another one over in a Wawa parking lot.

The Edgewater Park Township Police Department says the incident happened around 2 AM on February 20th at Wawa on Route 130 South.

According to police,

"The suspect and victims appear to get into a disagreement and during this time, the suspect stabs one victim and enters his vehicle and intentionally drives his vehicle into the second victim."

NBC 10 reports the victim was stabbed in the face.

Police said the suspect fled from the store in a dark-colored sedan, believed to be a Buick Regal, with Pennsylvania license plates. NBC 10's report says he is around 6' 1" to 6' 3" tall.

Vehicle of suspect wanted for assault at a Burlington County, NJ, Wawa - Photo: Edgewater Township Police Department Vehicle of suspect wanted for assault at a Burlington County, NJ, Wawa - Photo: Edgewater Township Police Department loading...

Anyone with information should contact the Edgewater Township Police Department at (609) 877-3290.

