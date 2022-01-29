A strange encounter over Atlantic City was caught on video by a pilot of a plane apparently being "mirrored" by the drone-like device.

The incident reportedly occurred back on September 16, 2018, and has now been brought to the public's attention by TheDrive.com.

There is video of the incident, plus audio of a call between the pilot and someone with air traffic control.

The website describes this video as "a pilot flying a Diamond DA40 light aircraft described a highly unusual object mirroring his aircraft's maneuvers while flying at more than 2,000 feet above Atlantic City,"

So what do you think? Is it some sort of drone that's following the plane?

Take a listen to the conversation with the pilot:

For more on the story, you can visit TheDrive.com.

