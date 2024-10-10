New Jersey Cities With The Most UFO Encounters

A lot of people in New Jersey are seeing something.

Seeing something in the sky.

UFOs.

53rd annual UFO Encounter in Roswell, New Mexico Getty Images loading...

Toms River leads the way for reported UFO sightings

A new study found that if you want to observe a UFO in the Garden State, your best bet might just be Toms River.

The study by BetUS took a look at UFO sightings reported to the National UFO Reporting Center and found that Toms River was the most popular city in New Jersey for reported UFO encounters.

No wonder people from Toms River are so weird! (That's a joke.)

The study looked at sightings from the state, going back to 2013.

There have been 30 "alien sightings" over the past 11 years in Toms River.

Following Toms River for UFO popularity were the cities of Norwood, Newark, Edison, and Cherry Hill.

Nationally, Phoenix, Arizona had the most UFO observances (323!), followed by New York, Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon, and Tucson.

"Futuro" Holiday Home Designed By Finnish Architect Matti Suuronen Getty Images loading...

UFO Spotted in Atlantic City

Recently, there was a UFO sighting reported in Atlantic City. Someone caught on video - something - hovering over the city. More details can be found here.

So, have you ever seen a UFO? If not, do you believe they exist? Do you think UFOs only exist in people's imagination?

SOURCE: BetUS

Pokemon of South Jersey We asked AI to help us create Pokemon based on South Jersey towns and cities Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly