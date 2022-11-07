The folks at the Upper Township Rescue Squad want you to know what a good guy Linwood Chatten is and how much he could use your help right now.

Monday, the Upper Township Rescue Squad posted a message on Facebook to publicize the upcoming benefit they are holding to help Linwood with his medical bills.

Chatten, a longtime emergency medical technician, firefighter, and dispatcher in Upper Township, Stone Harbor, Ocean City, and, with AtlantiCare, according to his own Facebook resume, was recently forced into retirement due to disability after dedicating 30 years of his life to public safety.

Unfortunately, Linwood is suffering from stage 4 kidney failure and is in desperate need of a transplant.

The social media post goes on to tell the story of Linwood's good deeds over the years and how he seems to be one of those guys that everyone knows and likes.

Now, Chatten is down on his luck trying to keep up with the astronomical co-pays for his treatments. Though he has helped so many in his time, he's not the kind of guy who would ever ask anyone to help him.

While physically fighting this battle every day, he has also found himself stricken by the financial burdens that have come as a result of medical expenses as well. With very limited finances, little to no source of income, and insurance that is requiring him to pay out of pocket for most of his care and required medications, Linwood finds himself in serious financial hardship. Of course, being who he is, Linwood refuses to ask for help from anyone.

I came upon this Facebook post and immediately felt the love that his former co-workers at the Upper Twp Rescue Squad have for this man.

I also wanted to help tell his story and invite you to attend the fundraiser for Linwood Chatten on Dec. 11th, from 2 to 6 PM at the Seaville Fire Social Hall, or to give what you can privately to ease his financial burden.

The post from the Upper Twp Rescue Squad is attached to this post for any additional information you may need. Good luck and God bless, Linwood Chatten.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called.