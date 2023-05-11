Vineland NJ Police Looking for Man Regarding Home Depot Incident

Police in Vineland are asking the public's help as they attempt to identify and locate a man allegedly involved in a theft investigation from Home Depot.

Police aren't releasing much information about what was taken or when, but they have released the accompanying photo of the reported suspect.

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to reach out to Officer Schwegel at CSchwegel@vinelandcity.org. You can also send an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS. You can reference case # 23-18987.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

