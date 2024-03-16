WATCH: Cape May County Cops Rescue Baby From Submerged Vehicle

This is good news!



It's time we all appreciated the job our local law enforcement officers do each and every day.

They are heroes, and we're sharing a great example.

Video show officers pull baby out of partially submerged vehicle

In a dramatic video shared on social media, officers from the Cape May County Sheriff's Office and the Lower Township Police Department are seen helping pull a baby out of a partially submerged vehicle.

From the video, the vehicle appears to be a Jeep, sitting in some sort of waterway.

Not many details have been released from the Sheriff's Department. We did talk to the driver of the Jeep. Her story is here.

We do know that the rescue took place Friday, with officers Tomlin and Edwards from the Cape May County Sheriff's Office working with Patrolman Marroquin of the Lower Township Police Department.

The video's description says the trio rescued the baby "and others."

A job well done

Congratulations to all the officers for their lifesaving works.

Let's applaud them all!

