Weekend Fire Breaks Out At Old School Motel In Wildwood Crest, NJ

Sadly, a beloved motel in the Crest has been impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday evening. The Olympic Island Beach Resort went ablaze around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, but luckily the firefighters were able to contain the flames. According to a post shared to a local Wildwood-based Facebook group, other departments did show up for backup.

There, so far, have been no reports of any injuries as the building was apparently empty at the time of the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

Check out video of the courageous firefighters putting out the blaze at the 6400 block of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest below:

Source: Facebook

