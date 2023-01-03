Weird: This Was Top Trending Recipe for South Jersey/Philly Area in 2022

You have a hankering for something and the only was to way to fulfill your want is to find a recipe and make that food that tempts you.

What is it? What food do you crave? What do you just have to have?

According to the folks at Google, this was the top trending recipe for the South Jersey and Philadelphia area.

What do you think it is?

Something seafood related? Something Philly-related, like Cheese-steak? How about the ever-debated Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

What if I told you it was none of the above!

As a matter of fact, the top trending recipe is something this writer has never even heard of, let alone tried.

According to Google, the top trending recipe in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region for 2022 was the recipe for......Cowboy Caviar.

Excuse me, but what?

Exactly!

Cowboy Caviar? I don't even know what that is! Am I the only one?

I googled it, and apparently Cowboy Caviar is some sort of chip dip recipe made from healthy, simple ingredients, like beans, corn, bell pepper, avocado, and tomato. A "Cowboy Salsa" if you will.

And this is what our friends and neighbors are searching for on the internet? What's wrong with Heluva Good Dip? That's my favorite!

Nope, Cowboy Caviar is apparently what we want!

The recipe - at least the one at CulinaryHill.com, calls for ingredients including oil, vinegar, corn, black-eyed peas, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, cilantro, green pepper, red pepper, onion, and more. The entire recipe can be found here.

So, there it is! The most googled recipe in out are is Cowboy Caviar! Who knew?

