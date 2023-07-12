Think You Can Guess NJ’s Weirdest Food? No, It’s Not Pork Roll…

I'll be the first to admit that I am NOT a picky eater by anybody's standards. Sure, I have certain foods that I enjoy more than others, but I'm down to try almost anything.

An adventurous palette is a good quality to have when you live here in the Garden State. New Jersey has, in my opinion, some of the best food in the entire country. There's so much diversity here in the Garden State. That means that there's as many different cuisines to try at any given time. I'm happy to say that I'm okay with sampling almost anything. You only live once, right?

I have to say that I was surprised to hear what has been determined as Jersey's weirdest food dish because I would have bet that the answer would have been pork roll. It makes sense, right? The outside world believes that New Jersey residents don't know any other meat besides pork roll, meatballs & sausage, and various Italian deli meats.

A survey of some of the most bizarre dishes in America actually found out the weirdest food offering here in the Garden State and it has nothing to do with our famous breakfast meat. To be honest, I didn't even know this dish existed until now. Have you ever heard of a New Jersey-Style Sloppy Joe?

When you see it described by the folks over at Far & Wide, you'll discover that it's basically a cold reuben sandwich. I absolutely ADORE Reubens. I also love traditional Sloppy Joes. I did grow up on Mary-Kate and Ashley, ya know? So, OF COURSE I love the "big gooey messy burger."

Still, I've never had one "Jersey-style." So, how does one make a Jersey-fied Sloppy Joe? Well, you apparently need corned beef, roast beef or turkey, and salami. It's a triple-layer sandwich, so each layer has one of the previously mentioned meats on it. From there, you can dress it up with Cole slaw and your choice of either Thousand Island or Russian dressing.

I've never had one of these before, but I'm definitely going to try my hand at making one.

