Where is the geographical center of New Jersey?

That's a great question if you're a geography nerd like me. Actually, not too many people care. They care more about pushing the narrative of a "Central Jersey" or denying that there is such a thing.

The only people that believe that concept live in an area that doesn't want to be associated with North Jersey and they certainly aren't in South Jersey. But I digress.

Just as there are different opinions on the existence of Central Jersey, the actual geographical center of the state is also up for some discussion. It depends on who you talk to or believe.

The methodology in determining such a thing is really nerdy stuff. Some claim it's on a Christmas tree farm in New Egypt, which is in Plumsted Township, Ocean County. Wikipedia claims it's North Hanover in Burlington County.

Yet another calculation places the center in the Yardville Heights Elementary School schoolyard in Hamilton Township, Mercer County. Then there are two other locations in Hamilton Township that also claim to be the spot.

Wait, there's more. Another spot that is said to be the exact center is just off White Pine Road in Chesterfield, Burlington County. Seven different spots in three different counties claim to be the actual geographical center of the state.

The answer seems to be as controversial as the question of the existence of Central Jersey and just where those boundaries lie. Several people lay claim to their spot as being the "true" center. Since it's done by mathematical calculations you think it should be easy to come up with one answer, but this is New Jersey. There's not much definitive agreement on anything!

