Actor and beer maker Kelsey Grammer has another date with Atlantic City. Here's when and where you can catch him this next.

He's been popping up ALL over Atlantic City for over a year now. Kelsey Grammer, beloved as TV character Frasier Crane, is continuing to enjoy his new role: bartender.

You'd think at this point he really wanted to play the part of Sam Malone on Cheers for how comfortable he's Grammer's gotten behind a bar, lol.

It way barely two months ago that Grammer popped up at Golden Nugget Casino's Rush Lounge in Atlantic City in support of his Faith American Brewing Company.

On Saturday, May 6th, Kelsey is due back in A.C., this time at Tropicana Casino.

You can see Grammer in action at A’Dam Good Sports Bar on the upper level of Tropicana's The Quarter. He'll be there on May 6th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelsey will be pouring brews from Faith American and taking photos with patrons.

So, if you're a fan and don't want to read about Kelsey being back in Atlantic City on social media, get out to A'Dam Good Sports Bar on May 6th and see him for yourself!

This is just Grammer's latest visit to Trop. He's also been a guest bartender at Firewaters Saloon.

