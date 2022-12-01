Where to Watch Team USA in the World Cup in South Jersey!

If you are a fan of watching live sports in the morning, you are loving the World Cup in 2022!

With The 2022 FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar, it is giving many South Jersey sports fans the opportunity to do some day drinking this Saturday with team USA playing the Netherlands at 10 am.

So where are some of the best places to head out and watch?

Some bars are opening early, check for specials, how many TVs — and make sure they are showing the game!

Here are some bars that will be showing the games

(Check for more places as we find out more....and if you know a place that's not included, let me know!)

Chickies & Pete's, Egg Harbor Twp. and Tropicana Atlantic City

Both Chickies & Pete's in Atlantic County will be showing the games, with the sound on starting at the Anthem. Both spots have plenty of TVs to see the games, so get there early and lock in a seat and some crab fries!

Address: 6055 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ or 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Anglesea Pub, North Wildwood

The historic tavern has been a place to watch team USA and they are opening early for the game and will have a great crowd for Saturday's game!

Address: 116 W 1st Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260

The Brass Tap, Vineland

The Brass Tap in Vineland will be opening their doors at 9 a.m. for the game and has been the place to go in Cumberland county for all the USA games so far!

Address: 2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360

Charlie's, Somers Point

This Somers Point institution is a great spot to catch the games and grab some wings, two bars, with plenty of TVs!

Address: 800 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244

McGettigan's 19th Hole, Galloway

The 19th hole will be a great spot to watch team USA and will have the sound on for the game!

Address: 500 S New York Rd #9720, Galloway, NJ 08205

Josie Kelly's Public House, Somers Point

The doors will open at 8:45 so get there and grab a seat and watch the game, they have been having game watch parties all throughout the pool play.

Address: 908 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244

Maynards, Margate

Maynards just hosted 99 Bottles, so we know it's big enough to hold Team USA fans on Saturday morning at 10 am! Get there early, they know how to throw a party!

Address: 9306 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402

Vagabond Kitchen & Taphouse, AC and EHT

The Vagabond crew always puts on a party and at 10 am it will be no different, get there and grab a seat for the game! It's supposed to be a nice day Saturday so maybe even get a round of golf in after the game if you're going to the EHT Vagabond!

Address: 672 N Trenton Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or 3016 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Bocca, Margate

Over on the island, you can stop in Bocca and get the game with some great food and beers on tap! Bocca is a great spot to watch the games with plenty of room for a full house on Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA!

Address: 7805 Ventnor Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402

Tailgaters, Galloway

Great neighborhood hangout with great burgers, wings & other bar staples, plus they will have a ton of TVs tuned to the game!

Address: 337 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

Tennessee Ave Beer Hall, Atlantic City

The Tennessee Ave Beer Hall is a great spot to watch the games, with over 40 craft beers for the game!

View this post on Instagram

Address: 133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Yesterday's Creekside Tavern, Marmora Yesterday's is counting down the minutes until USA vs. Netherlands on Saturday at 10 am and are opening EARLY at 9:30 am, to cheer on team USA!!

Address: 316 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora, NJ 08223

Check for more places as we find out more....

