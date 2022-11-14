This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

If you have not heard, the biggest sporting event in the world will be starting soon: the 2022 World Cup.



It is usually an event that is in the summer, but this year, the World Cup is going to be played in the final four weeks of fall in the desert of Qatar. Much has been written about this tournament already, but now it is nearly time to kick off what will be the most unique cup in the history of the world.



Firstly, the thing that makes it most interesting is that domestic leagues will be basically playing up to the week before the tournament starts. For example, the Premier League in England will play up until November 13, with the World Cup starting on November 20.

There are two schools of thought here. One is that the players might be tired and there could be more injuries with all the added games before, during, and after the tournament. The other is that players could come into the tournament in better shape than usual, which could make for a more high-quality competition.



For New Jersey bettors who are looking to various sportsbooks for odds on this cup, there might be an edge or two you can find because of this. Injuries could make some groups closer than they originally might have been, and the higher level of match fitness could do the same.



Here is a look at some good value plays on group winner futures bets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup prepared by NJ.Bet sportsbook experts.



Senegal Top 2 in Group A, -120: Senegal is going to be a dangerous team in this tournament if it can get out of Group A. With hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands (first Senegal opponent) the four teams, the African champions will fancy their chances. The match with Ecuador is the key one.



Spain to win Group E, -110: if you take Spain, you are getting almost even odds. It will come down most likely to the Germany game on Match Day 2 (Nov. 27).



Germany to win Group E, +115: either team here offers you value in Group E. You just have to pick the right one. I may side slightly with Spain.



Morocco Top 2 in Group F, +200: Belgium and Croatia are the two favorites to come out of the group, but Morocco (or maybe Canada) have a decent chance to knock off the Croatians, who made it all the way to the 2018 World Cup final but have gotten a little older.



Ghana/South Korea Top 2 in Group G, either +275: I would take a shot with both of these teams to finish second ahead of Uruguay.

