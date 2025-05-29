What New Jersey Dads REALLY Want For Father’s Day This Year
Turns out, dads are looking for team loyalty over ties.
Father’s Day is right around the corner. Have you thought about what you’re getting dad this year? The better question is have you thought about what to get for him that you’ll just slap the kids’ names on?
Forget the socks and skip the grilling gear this year.
This Father’s Day, New Jersey dads only want one thing from their kiddos: team loyalty.
I’m not talking casual fandom here, either.
According to a new survey, Garden State fathers are serious about passing down their passion for their favorite sports teams.
NJ Ranks #3 Nationally for Sports Loyalty
PromoGuy polled 2,000 dads across the U.S. that are obsessed with sports and New Jersey came in hot. NJ ranked third in the country for dads who say it’s absolutely imperative that their kids root for the same teams.
A solid 61% of NJ dads said it’s non-negotiable. That’s a full 14 percentage points above the national average of 47%.
Whether it's bleeding green for the Eagles, rocking the Phillies stripes, or holding fast to those Mets dreams, team loyalty is practically a rite of passage here. It’s how they bond, it’s how they celebrate, and yes, even how they cope.
Dads Want Sports Legacy
This year, skip the fancy brunch and think bigger. Gift Dad a shared game-day experience, team gear for the little one, or tickets to the Eagles vs. Cowboys game.
In New Jersey, Father’s Day isn’t just about gifts, it’s about legacy.
Whatever you do, don’t get him another “#1 Dad” mug. He really wants his kid to proudly wear the same jersey. And maybe… just maybe…boo the Cowboys with the same enthusiasm.
