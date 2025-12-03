Look, I love the Birds. But, even I had to pick my jaw off the floor when I saw what the average New Jersey sports fan drops every year just to cheer on their team.

Whether you bleed Giants blue or proudly rep every single Philly sports team no matter how good (bad) they’re doing, we’re all guilty of opening our wallets a little too fast when our team gives us hope.

According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. sports fans commissioned by Betting.net, New Jersey diehards are dropping an average of $792 a year on fandom alone. Tickets, streaming, merch, that weird limited-edition hoodie you needed even though it was July… it’s a problem.

We’re spending more on sports than most Americans are spending on Christmas gifts this year ($628).

Good Teams = Wallet Weakness

80% of New Jersey sports fans admit they spend more when their team is on a hot streak. One solid season and suddenly we’re all convinced we need upgraded jerseys, playoff tickets, and maybe a new bar to watch the games in. Who doesn’t want an Eagles-themed bar in the basement?

Fandom Ain’t Cheap

20% of us are cutting back on everyday expenses just to keep up. The first thing to go is apparently dining out. Skipping a couple dinners out so you can afford that streaming package you forgot to cancel sounds exactly something that most South Jersey sports fans would do.

Repping your team in Jersey isn’t just a hobby. It’s basically a financial commitment at this point. When you love your team, though, it’s worth every overpriced beer, glitchy livestream, and late-night merch drop. Every single time. GO BIRDS!

