Who Stole the 300 Pound Cannon From Philadelphia?

6ABC

If you're ever been on one of the historic tours in Philadelphia, you're probably seen some cool old stuff.

The Liberty Bell, historic buildings, classic statues - all remembrances of Philadelphia's place in America history.

One of those historic "things" has been stolen, and no one really knows when it was taken - or how it was taken.

No, it wasn't the Liberty Bell. And, no, it isn't the plot the next "National Treasure" movie series.

Someone stole a 300 pound cannon, and no one apparently has any idea exactly what happened.

According to 6ABC, the cannon was stolen from Fort Mifflin. It was a working cannon which sat on a 14-foot wall surrounding the fort. Whoever stole it must have had an elaborate plan:

So, if you happen to attend a Fourth of July party this summer in someone's backyard, and they have a working cannon, you might have an idea where it came from.

SOURCE: 6ABC

