There’s a Family Buried Under a Street in Northfield, NJ

Did you know that someone is buried in the middle of a road in Atlantic County?

Nope. It's not Jimmy Hoffa.

It's Jeremiah Leeds, the first year `round resident of Absecon Island, home of Atlantic City. Also - some family members.

According to Roadside America, Leeds, in 1783, "built a cabin on the spot now occupied by the Atlantic City Bus Terminal." When he died, in 1838 he was buried on a small piece of land that now sits in the middle of Oxford Circle, just off Mill Road in Northfield.

Leeds' grave is actually part of a family burial plot at the site.

According to an article online from the Atlantic City Free Public Library, Leeds came to the area in 1785 with his wife and ten children. His second wife, Millicent, actually had Atlantic City's first business, Aunt Millie's Boarding House."

