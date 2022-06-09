Authorities in Vineland say a motorcycle rider from Elmer died Wednesday night in a crash involving a pickup truck.

The accident, according to the Vineland Police Department, happened at around 8:40 PM on West Landis Avenue near the Route 55 overpass.

An investigation determined that 58-year-old Robert Chiarello, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was headed westbound on West Landis Avenue when 26-year-old Janessa Almodovar, also of Elmer, who was driving a Ford F-250 truck, emerged from a driveway in front of the motorcycle which resulted in the crash.

As a result of the accident, Chiarello died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed, however, the investigation continues and more information may be released if it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.

