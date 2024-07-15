Winning $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold at Millville Deli

Somebody in the Millville area is walking around with a $10,000 winning lottery ticket burning a hole in their pocket.

Lottery officials say a winning ticket from last week has yet to be cashed in.

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $262 Million Getty Images loading...

Winner Winner chicken dinner

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Mega Millions game on July 2nd was purchased in Millville. The ticket is worth $10,000.

The winning numbers drawn that night were 4, 8, 19, 31, and 45. The winning Mega Ball was 11.

The winning ticket matched four of the five "regular" numbers and the Mega Ball.

Officials say the winning ticket was bought at Holly City Deli and Cold Cuts.

As of this writing, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $226 Million. The next drawing is on Tuesday evening.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

When I Win the Lottery, There Will Be Signs Check out this $20 Million Dream Home Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly