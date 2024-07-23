Millville Police Look to Identify Shoplifting Suspects

News Flash: You can't remove items from a store without paying for them. If you do, it's called shoplifting - that's a crime.

Millville Police looking to identify suspects

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying two women caught on camera. Police say it's "in reference to a shoplifting investigation. "

If you can help the police with information or identification, you're urged to call 856-825-7010. You can also reach out with a direct message via the police department's Facebook page.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

