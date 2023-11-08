Winter Wonderland at The Yard: Bally’s Holiday Extravaganza

As the holiday season approaches, Bally's is all set to transform "The Yard" into a magical Winter Wonderland that promises to captivate visitors. This first-ever indoor/outdoor holiday extravaganza on Friday, December 1st will feature a delightful blend of holiday décor, festive cocktails, live entertainment, and more. Get ready to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at this enchanting destination.

Bally's has spared no effort in creating a winter wonderland that truly lives up to its name. The Yard, known for its vibrant atmosphere, will be adorned with holiday decorations, turning it into a picturesque holiday paradise.

From twinkling lights to beautifully decorated Christmas trees, the ambiance alone will transport you to a world of holiday magic. The holiday season is synonymous with indulging in delectable treats and specialty beverages, and Bally's has you covered.

The Winter Wonderland will feature a range of holiday cocktails, including hot alcoholic drinks that are perfect for keeping you warm on chilly winter nights. And for those who prefer a classic drink, there will be beer specials starting at just $5.

Weekends at The Yard will be a treat for anyone seeking entertainment. Live performances, including Fifty Shades of Men, Santa Rave, and Ugly Sweater and Sexy Santa contests will add an extra layer of fun to the festivities.

For those who enjoy the night scene, Bally's has some exciting nighttime specials in store. On Fridays and Saturdays from 9 PM to 2 AM, you can enjoy $10 shots and beers, making it an affordable and festive way to celebrate the weekend.

If you're looking for some outdoor activities to enjoy the crisp winter air, The Yard has thought of everything. Firepits and cornhole games will be available, providing a cozy and entertaining setting for you and your loved ones. Bally's Winter Wonderland at The Yard promises to be an unforgettable experience that will fill your heart with holiday joy.

