Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot Monday night in the parking lot of a self-service car wash in Palmyra.

According to authorities, an investigation began after officers from the Palmyra Police Department were called to Hot Wet & Wax on Filmore Street around 10:45 PM for the report of a bleeding unconscious woman.

There, cops found the body of Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson on the ground near her vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is being investigated and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at (609) 265-7113.

