Firefighter’s union official in South Jersey accused of stealing funds

The treasurer of a labor union representing firefighters and EMTs in several Burlington County municipalities has been charged with stealing nearly $10,000 from the organization.

38-year-old Joseph Tull, Jr., of Williamstown, is facing the following charges:

Second-degree computer criminal activity

Second-degree theft by deception

Third-degree misapplication of entrusted property

Tull, a full-time firefighter in Cinnaminson Township, was taken into custody on Monday at the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly and released after being processed.

Joseph Tull Jr of Williamstown NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva Joseph Tull Jr of Williamstown NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Authorities say an investigation began in January after union leaders contacted law enforcement to report bookkeeping irregularities.

The investigation revealed that Tull utilized the union’s debit card to withdraw $6,300 from automated teller machines, which he then deposited into his personal bank account. The investigation further revealed that Tull illegally utilized the union’s debit card to spend $3,384 at businesses such as Jersey’s Mikes, Rita’s Italian Ice and Wawa.

That union, the Burlington County Professional Firefighters Association Local 3091 of the International Association of Firefighters, represents career firefighters, fire officers, fire marshals, and emergency medical technicians in multiple Burlington County municipalities.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.