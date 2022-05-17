Would You Buy a Doggie Bed for Humans?

Your dog seems to love his little doggie bed.

If there was one your size, would you like to curl up in it?

Apparently, the answer for many is a resounding YES!

A company is progressing toward producing a human-sized doggie bed called Plufl - The Dog Bed for Humans. It's a bed designed for you to take some great naps and get some much-needed rest.

"Whether you're napping, reading, working, or watching TV the Plufl offers continuous comfort and relaxation. The Plufl is more than just a human-sized dog bed. Through many prototypes and iterations, we have meticulously crafted and designed the Plufl with premium materials to deliver an experience like no other."

Plufl been going through a Kickstarter campaign which has been extremely successful. At last check over $290,000 has been raised to bring the product to market. (The original goal was $20,000.)

Production is expected for this summer, and the price of your own Plufl bed will retail at (gulp!) $499.

Here's more about the dog bed for humans:

So, what do you think? Do you need a human-sized doggie bed in your life?

Of course, if it's good sleep and vivid memorable dreams you're looking for you can always come over to our offices and borrow my office couch for an hour or two.

You can find out more about Plufl and their Kickstarter campaign here.

So far, it appears that the Flufl is only for one person. Sorry, honey, you'll have to sleep in the real bed.

SOURCE: Plufl Kickstarter Campaign.

