You Can Now Uber Air Travel In New Jersey Like A Baller

Calling all ballers, shot-callers! If you're looking to make a statement, this is the way to do it. Did you know that in New Jersey, you can book your own UberJet right on your smartphone? Yes, this is real life and it is fabulous.

Most of us have used Uber the car service before. So, when I saw that UberJets was a thing, I immediately thought Uber expanded in the craziest way possible. Well, UberJets is an innovative and super-slick new company that actually has nothing to do with the car service. They do have one thing in common, you can order your transportation right from your smartphone. Just tap to get your pilot, crew, and hand-selected aircraft on a whim. Feel like Oprah yet?

Here is how it works

If you're going to be a regular flyer via private jets, you can become a member of UberJets for a fee. Once you are a part of the club, you get the following benefits:

Unlimited flights per year

You choose the make and model of your aircraft

You hand-select the pilot that you want

If you're going to be a casual flyer, (no need to become a member for only one or two flights a year), you can pay a la carte. “Pay As You Fly” still gives you the ability to choose your aircraft make, model, safety ratings, and features every time. UberJet’s system is offering a way to fly private with unheard-of cost-cutting.

UberJet VP of Sales, Greg Frost told me,

Think of UberJets like Costco in the sky. Once you are a member, you are flying at wholesale pricing. It would not be unusual to pay less than half of what our competitors are charging.

UberJets now serves us right here in New Jersey at Teterboro Airport, Morristown Airport, Monmouth Jet Center, and Atlantic City.

This may be one of the slickest services I’ve ever seen. The platform is called Virtual Hangar and it streamlines private jet travel with instant real-time access to over 3,500 highly vetted aircraft. Your crew is focused on safety, quality, and a luxurious experience and yes, your pets are always welcome on board.

So how much does it cost to get this kind of access? To be a member you'll pay $14,500 per year, plus the cost of each flight which varies upon destination and aircraft selection.

On year two of being a member, your membership fee drops to $9,500 per year. This membership is for the whole family so grandma can fly in style too.

If you have the money to spend on private flights this is the way to do it. If you don’t have that kind of flow then you’ll be sitting next to me in traffic in the kind of Uber without the jet.

