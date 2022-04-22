Mainland Alum Chase Petty Dominant in Latest Pro Start

Mainland high school alum Chase Petty had a dominating outing on Thursday night for the Daytona Tortugas of the Florida State League.

He was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins and sent to the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds in a trade before the season started.

The right-hander twirled four shutout and hitless innings, which included six ground balls, but did not factor in the decision.

Petty, who turned 19 on April 4, is 0-1 with a dazzling 0.82 ERA and 0.64 WHIP in 11 innings with 10 strikeouts in three games (two starts).

After missing his entire junior season due to COVID-19, Petty was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. The Somers point resident went 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched at the Linwood school.