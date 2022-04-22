Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Cape May Court House is facing child porn charges.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 21-year-old David He was arrested on Monday, April 18th.

According to Sutherland's office, an investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip that an unknown person possessed and shared videos of suspected child pornography on a cloud account.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Cape May Court House, and "multiple computers and mobile devices at the target residence were seized as evidence. Several child pornography images were located at the time of the search."

David He has been charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography. He was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

