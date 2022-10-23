Zac Brown Band Cancel Show in Canada After Crew Members Detained at Border

Zac Brown Band canceled a concert performance that was scheduled for Vancouver on Friday night (Oct. 21) after some members of the group's entourage were denied entry into the country at the border.

The genre-bending country and rock group was slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but withdrew from the planned performance just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

A source tells People that Brown and the band and crew members were detained in Vancouver for two hours because a handful of crew members had old legal charges "that had been expunged years and years ago."

"Zac refused to leave his crew members behind because they're like a family, so he decided to cancel the show," the source explains. "He's super upset about it because he loves his fans but he always says his crew — they're like a family."

In a statement to People, Zac Brown Band explains that while the group would have liked to go forward with the show, their commitment to their team forced them to make the decision to cancel.

"We're sorry to announce that we won't be able to perform in Vancouver tonight. Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together," the group states.

"Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone," the statement continues, adding that when the group travels to Canada, everyone is "at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night."

"We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind," the group states emphatically. "As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we're so sorry we can't be there tonight."

Zac Brown Band is currently out on the road on the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, which kicked off April 22 in Greenville, S.C. The tour is set to wrap in Phoenix on Nov. 19, with a performance at Chase Field.