Zac Brown Band to Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Casino

Things will be a little "Chicken Fried" in Atlantic City later this year.

The Zac Brown Band will be playing the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, September 15th!

Tickets for the Zac Brown show will go on sale this Friday, January 13th. King Calaway will open up the show.

The Zac Brown Band has had a string of hits, including "Chicken Fried", "Keep Me in Mind", "Whatever It Is", and "Knee Deep."

The band's most recent area appearance was at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in August of 2021.

If you can't wait, and would like to win tickets before they go on sale, listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna Wednesday and Thursday mornings on Cat Country 107.3 and catcountry1073.com. Tickets to the show will be given away on the Cat Country Morning Trivia Contest just after 7:30 am.