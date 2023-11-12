1-Year-Old and 16-Year-old Missing in Vineland

1-Year-Old and 16-Year-old Missing in Vineland

Vineland Police Department

A 1-year-old and a 16-year-old are missing in Vineland. Police say they are probably together.

Vineland Police say Akera Johns, 16, and Hakeen Hintzen, 1, are missing and a possible destination could be Philadelphia.

Police haven't provided any further information on the situation.

If you have information on the boys' whereabouts, you're urged to contact Vineland Police immediately at 856-696-1212, or simply call 911.


SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

