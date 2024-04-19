The Top 10 Produce Items New Jersey Residents Love The Most

Summer's right around the corner, so you know what that means, right? Is your mouth watering yet?

If you still have yet to connect the dots, here's another clue as to what I'm talking about: We're called the Garden State for a reason, people! Yep, I'm going to rave some more about how awesome Jersey's produce is, especially during the summer months. You can't beat it!

I can't speak for everyone, but I can speak to my own habits and this one happens to be one hundred percent true. I eat A LOT more green vegetables during the summer months than I do during the winter. That's not to say that I'm not healthy in the winter. This winter in particular, I've tried to be extremely strict with what I'm consuming on a daily basis.

The top 10 produce items New Jersey has to offer

Before putting this together, I texted some of my friends that live in the area and they agree that they eat more salads and such in the warmer months compared to the colder ones. One of them brought up a GREAT point: fresh cold fruits and vegetables are refreshing in the summertime. It's more appealing to eat them raw when it's warmer out.

It's no secret that fruits and veggies flourish in New Jersey. While everybody has their favorites, there are ten produce items that are specific to our region. They're known to be delicious when harvested in season.

South Jersey Most Popular Jersey Fresh Produce