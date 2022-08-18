10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

So, what do people really think of Atlantic City?

We're going to find that out, right here, right now.

We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City.

A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."

Trump Plaza In Atlantic City Imploded Getty Images loading...

So where do we go to find out about what people are thinking? The internet, of course!

We went to Google to find out what people are questioning about Atlantic City. Here's a look at the questions people are asking:

1. Why is Atlantic City so ghetto?

While some of the urban blight in Atlantic City has been cleared up in the last 25 years, some still exist.

2. Why is Atlantic City so bad?

Um, depends on what you mean by bad.

3. Why is Atlantic City so cheap?

Going out on a ledge here, but it seems that bad and cheap might go hand in hand.

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

4. Why is Atlantic City so run down?

We may have hit on a theme here.

5. Why is Atlantic City so expensive?

Ah yes, there are things about Atlantic City that are quite expensive.

6. Why is Atlantic City so popular?

Well, we are still hanging in there, aren't we?

7. Why is Atlantic City so dirty?

Um, see above.

8. Why is Atlantic City so dangerous?

People want to know.

9. Why is Atlantic City so small?

Because it's an island?

10. Why is Atlantic City Bread so Desired?

See, they know it's good too!

Again, these are questions that people are asking about Atlantic City online. These are the top questions people are asking about the city.

Get our free mobile app

The question we all should be asking is how do we improve Atlantic City so these perceptions improve?

SOURCE: Google

Stunning Photos of Atlantic City Beach House This $3.7 Million luxury home actually sits right on the Atlantic City Boardwak