This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County.

The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.

The winning ticket was sold at the following location:

New International Supermarket located 4101 Ventnor Avenue in Atlantic City.

Congratulations to the winner! The next Powerball jackpot, valued in excess of $1.9B, yes, BILLION, will be drawn Wednesday, November 9th!

