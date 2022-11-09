The Monday night Powerball drawing has turned one player in Merchantville, New Jersey into a millionaire!

The news comes just as someone in California reportedly hit the whole Powerball jackpot, worth a record-setting $2.4 billion. If the winner takes the cash option rather than the annuity, they'll bank just over $996 million.

I'd literally pass out, lol.

The Monday night Powerball numbers weren't drawn on time, instead delayed until Tuesday morning due to a data processing issue, CBS News reports. All 48 states participating in Powerball are required to submit their sales and play data prior to the drawing, according to Multi-State Lottery Association.

The $1,000,000 winning ticket sold in Camden County matched five of the five white balls drawn Monday, November 7th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers ultimately drawn were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The winning ticket was sold at the following location:

News Nook, located at 17 S. Centre St. in Merchantville

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

After that $2.4B win in California, the Powerball jackpot sits at $20,000,000 for tonight's drawing.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

10 Famous Movies That Led To Major Lawsuits