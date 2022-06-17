12 Hurt, Galloway Man Killed in Crash With NJ Transit Bus

Over a dozen people were injured and a man from Galloway Township was killed in a crash with a New Jersey Transit bus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Absecon Police Department, the accident happened around 5 PM at South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue.

Officials say a NJ Transit bus was traveling northbound on S. Shore Road turning left onto Ohio Avenue while a 2006 Mercedes, being driven by 48-year-old John Barker of Galloway, was headed south on S. Shore Rd. The collision occurred in the intersection and Barker was killed.

South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The investigation in on-going, however, speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

Police say the road was closed for five hours while the crash was investigated.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department (609) 641-0667.

