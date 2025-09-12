Emma Gallegos (of Galloway) has been a warrior since before she could talk. At just two years old, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. It’s a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

According to published reports, the treatments that saved her life back then (surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation) left behind lasting damage. Over the years, she’s endured growth hormone treatments that affected her spine, two brain surgeries, and, most recently, complications from a dialysis port that nearly ended her life.

Now 23, Emma is facing yet another life-threatening challenge: end-stage kidney failure.

She’s currently undergoing regular dialysis treatments at Cooper University Hospital. Despite the severity of her condition, she is not currently active on the national kidney transplant list. But there is hope... a living kidney donor could be the miracle she so desperately needs.

Her Family Is Asking The Community For Help

Sources confirm that Emma's family, who have stood by her side through every hospital stay and surgery, are now turning to the community. Her parents, stepparent, and two younger sisters are holding onto hope that somewhere out there, someone might be the match that could save Emma’s life.

According to published reports, while she waits for the chance to be added to the transplant list, a living donor could bypass that process and give her the transplant she needs right now.

This family isn’t just asking for a kidney, they’re asking for more time with their daughter and sister, who has already overcome so much.

If you think you could be a match, or know someone who might be, please consider filling out the donor interest form HERE. Even a simple share could bring Emma closer to the miracle she’s been waiting for.

