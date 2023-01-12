12 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in the Atlantic City Area

Instead of buying MegaMillions Tickets, maybe we should just buy ourselves some chickens! With the cost of eggs, the chickens may be a better value!



We checked with some local fans on Facebook and asked for reports of the prices of eggs in our area.

Conclusion: They ain't cheap!

We asked for reports from some of our Facebook fans and they reported prices up to $8.99 a dozen! (Some of our Facebook friends have been known to drink and exaggerate!) (That last one was a joke, kids!)

Eggs are not cheap. We came up with a dozen things cheaper (or almost cheaper) than eggs these days:

1. A Pint of Ice Cream from Jersey Cow Ice Cream in Northfield. $7.95

I kid you not, I am a huge fan of this place. Ice cream that beats all ice cream! If you've never tried it, order the Black Sesame! Sounds weird, but I can't get enough. A little nutty taste goes a long way.

2. A Live Baby Chicken from Shadow Lake Farms in Shamong. $10.

Wait! A real live chicken? Sure!

Who needs to buy eggs if you have a chicken? According to their website, you can get a Cochin Bantam Chick for ten bucks!

3. A Waffle Sausage Egg and Cheese Sizzli from Wawa! $2.99 (maybe more - we guessed at the price.)

Why have an egg when you can grab a creation and eat it over a Wawa trash can when it's 29 nipply degrees outside?

4. A Ticket to the Movies to see "A Man Called Otto." $14

Ok, so it's about the cost of two dozen eggs. The Tilton Square Theater in Northfield has those huge, reclining, cushy seats.

5. TWO Gallons of Gas! $7.70

Everywhere.

6. Shoe Rental and a Game of Bowling at King Pin Lanes in EHT. $8.50

Shoes, $4.00. Bowling: $4.50. Good times!

7. 6 Things at the 99 Cent Store! $5.94



Everything is going up. It used to be the 89 Cent Store.

8. A Strawberry and Creme Frappuccino (Grande) from Starbucks. $4.45.

Honestly, I don't drink coffee and I don't like coffee. I'm getting the order from Starbucks just this for you.

9. A Sony DVD Player! $5.00!

Found this on South Jersey Craigslist. Who needs eggs when you have a DVD player? (By the way, it doesn't come with a remote. Good Luck.)

10. A nice piece of cheesecake from the Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton. $5.58.

A slice of heaven! Love us some Silver Coin!

11. A Bottle of Arbor Mist Pink Moscato from Hardy Liquors in Mays Landing. $6.99.

A better buzz than an egg will give ya. And, it's pink!

12. 3 Mega Millions Tickets. $6.00

Might as well give it a try, right?

