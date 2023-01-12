12 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in the Atlantic City Area
Instead of buying MegaMillions Tickets, maybe we should just buy ourselves some chickens! With the cost of eggs, the chickens may be a better value!
We checked with some local fans on Facebook and asked for reports of the prices of eggs in our area.
Conclusion: They ain't cheap!
We asked for reports from some of our Facebook fans and they reported prices up to $8.99 a dozen! (Some of our Facebook friends have been known to drink and exaggerate!) (That last one was a joke, kids!)
Eggs are not cheap. We came up with a dozen things cheaper (or almost cheaper) than eggs these days:
1. A Pint of Ice Cream from Jersey Cow Ice Cream in Northfield. $7.95
I kid you not, I am a huge fan of this place. Ice cream that beats all ice cream! If you've never tried it, order the Black Sesame! Sounds weird, but I can't get enough. A little nutty taste goes a long way.
2. A Live Baby Chicken from Shadow Lake Farms in Shamong. $10.
Wait! A real live chicken? Sure!
Who needs to buy eggs if you have a chicken? According to their website, you can get a Cochin Bantam Chick for ten bucks!
3. A Waffle Sausage Egg and Cheese Sizzli from Wawa! $2.99 (maybe more - we guessed at the price.)
Why have an egg when you can grab a creation and eat it over a Wawa trash can when it's 29 nipply degrees outside?
4. A Ticket to the Movies to see "A Man Called Otto." $14
Ok, so it's about the cost of two dozen eggs. The Tilton Square Theater in Northfield has those huge, reclining, cushy seats.
5. TWO Gallons of Gas! $7.70
Everywhere.
6. Shoe Rental and a Game of Bowling at King Pin Lanes in EHT. $8.50
Shoes, $4.00. Bowling: $4.50. Good times!
7. 6 Things at the 99 Cent Store! $5.94
Everything is going up. It used to be the 89 Cent Store.
8. A Strawberry and Creme Frappuccino (Grande) from Starbucks. $4.45.
Honestly, I don't drink coffee and I don't like coffee. I'm getting the order from Starbucks just this for you.
9. A Sony DVD Player! $5.00!
Found this on South Jersey Craigslist. Who needs eggs when you have a DVD player? (By the way, it doesn't come with a remote. Good Luck.)
10. A nice piece of cheesecake from the Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton. $5.58.
A slice of heaven! Love us some Silver Coin!
11. A Bottle of Arbor Mist Pink Moscato from Hardy Liquors in Mays Landing. $6.99.
A better buzz than an egg will give ya. And, it's pink!
12. 3 Mega Millions Tickets. $6.00
Might as well give it a try, right?