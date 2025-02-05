Authorities Scrambling: 100,000 Eggs Stolen in Pennsylvania Heist

This might be the crime of the century.

If you do any grocery shopping, you know that the price of eggs has just skyrocketed.

That makes eggs one of the most valuable commodities today. Thing gold, think Bitcoin, think eggs!

Big theft in the Keystone State

Chambersburg, Pennsylvania Police say they are investigating the theft of 100,000 eggs!

(What's that worth - $100 Billion? I've been food shopping!)

According to Fox News, the eggs - organic eggs - were stolen from Pete and Gerry's Organics in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.  The theft was reported on the evening of February 1, 2025.

The eggs were stolen from the back of a distribution trailer.

I have questions

How does one store 100,000 eggs in a trailer? I mean how do you store them safely without them breaking? I struggle to get eggs home safely in the trunk of my car.

Question #2: how do you streal 100,000 eggs? If my calculator is correct, that's over 8,000 dozens of eggs!

If you're stealing 8,000 cartons of eggs - what are you putting them in? Cloth bags from Shop Rite? Leftover cardboard boxes you had lying around from Amazon deliveries?

What kind of vehicle are you using to transport these stolen eggs? I hit a pothole in my SUV and my first thought was, "Uh-oh, the eggs!" What's the big smooth-riding vehicle the thieves used in this egg caper?

Finally, what are the bad guys using the 100,000 eggs for? Are they selling them from trunks in abandoned mall parking lots? Are they making lots of omelets?

This inquiring writer needs to know!

Police are still investigating the crime. If you come across 100,000 eggs today that aren't yours, you probably should call 911.

The end

I'm pretty impressed that I made it through the writing of this story without throwing out at least one or two egg jokes or egg puns. Heck, I didn't even say "Police are scrambling to investigate!"

SOURCE: FoxNews

