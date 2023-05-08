The Maple Shade, New Jersey community is in mourning today following the death of a 12-year-old boy in an apartment complex fire.



One family experienced the ultimate tragedy as flames ripped through their home Sunday night.

The fire at Fox Meadow apartments on Adams Drive reportedly broke out just before 10:30 p.m., according to 6abc.com.

It took under an hour for fire crews to bring the blaze under control, but by then 16 units had sustained damage, leaving 22 families homeless, and the 12-year-old dead.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the boy. His mother and 7-year-old sister were also injured in the fire and are said to be in critical condition at an area hospital, 6abc reports. Six other people were also hurt.

Video of the fire shows just how intense the flames were.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway at the county and state level.

The Red Cross has stepped in to aid the families displaced by the blaze, many whose apartments were completely destroyed.

Our thoughts go out to the victim's family at this unimaginably difficult time.

