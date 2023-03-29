A house fire can be devastating.

In minutes all your possessions are literally gone. You need to start over.

That was the nightmare that happened to a young family in Galloway Township the other night. Their home on Liberty Court went up in flames, and they're now forced to start over.

Chris and Brittany and their family could use any help possible right now. They have two small children, with a third on the way.

Their clothes, belongings, and one of the child's important medical supplies - all gone.

Chris' brother Samuel (better known as Eladio) has established a GoFundMe to help the family through this tough time. You can find out more and possibly contribute here.

Thanks for your consideration, and we wish this young family well!

SOURCE: GoFundMe

