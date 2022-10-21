VIDEO: Watch Wildwood NJ Firefighters Save Man From Apartment Fire

A Thursday afternoon fire call included firefighters saving a man and helping him down from the second floor of a building that was on fire.

Officials at the City of Wildwood Fire Department say they were called out to the fire in a building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue Friday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the 2nd floor and they quickly learned a man was trapped in a second-floor apartment along with two pets.

Firefighter Ryan Troiano and off-duty Mount Laurel firefighter Mike Blair were able to rescue the man and his pets from a window in the apartment. There were no reported injuries.

Officials say they had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

13 occupants of several apartments in the building were displaced, and the American Red Cross assisted those people.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.

Providing assistance at the scene were the North Wildwood Fire Department, the Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Department, The Rio Grande Fire Company, Wildwood Crest EMS, and the Middle Township Ambulance Corps. Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1 provided backup assistance on the island during the fire.

SOURCE: City of Wildwood Fire Department.

Last-Minute Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2022 From viral TikTok stars to unexpected celebrity costumes.