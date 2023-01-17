One New Jersey mother made the ultimate sacrifice when she died trying to rescue her daughter from their burning home.

This heartbreaking story sounds like something out of the movies, but it's all too real for The Montanaro Family.

The family's home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet, NJ caught fire early Friday morning.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

William Montanaro, his wife Jackie, and their 8-year-old daughter Elena managed to escape the blaze, but their youngest daughter Madelyn was still inside.

Jackie Montanaro went back into the burning house in an attempt to rescue Madelyn, but both were trapped and couldn't get out.

Sadly, Jackie and Madelyn both died from injuries they received in the fire, People.com reports. A local firefighter was also transported to the hospital.

GoFundMe

The Montanaro's family dog also reportedly succumbed to the blaze.

40-year-old Jackie, a Customs and Border Protection officer, was just doing what any mother would have done. She was just trying to save her child and gave her life for it.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but an investigation is underway, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

A GoFundMe has been established in memory of Jackie and Madelyn Montanaro. Our thoughts are with the family and the community at this difficult time.

