13 Things You May Not Know About Stockton University, New Jersey

This was so much fun to put together. We talked to current and past students and faculty in order to be able to assemble this list of memorable things that have happened at Stockton University over the past 50 years.

Many of these you may never have heard of before now.

1. Stockton University was located in Atlantic City long before the amazing new Atlantic City Campus.

Stockton opened in Atlantic City 50 years ago, while the University was being constructed in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

2. Stockton University is the only College or University in America, whose main campus is located in a National Reserve (Galloway Township), with other campuses on the Bay (in Port Republic) for the intercoastal and marine research centers and the oceanfront campus located in Atlantic City.

3. The first head track and cross country coach, was Olympic Champion (Gold and Silver medalist) Larry James.

James was also the first assistant athletic Director, until succeeding another Olympic Champion Don Bragg as Athletic Director.

4. In 1976, Billy Joel performed a concert at Stockton University. Many have forgotten, or, have no memory of this at all.

5. Three (3) United States Supreme Court Associate Justices have appeared at Stockton University:

Sandra Day O’Connor

Arthur Goldberg

Neil Gorsuch

6. The Stockton University NCAA men’s soccer team won NCAA Division III National Championship in 2001.

7. The original name of Stockton University was supposed to be South Jersey State College.

It was approved by the Stockton Board of Trustees. It never went into effect, because the and approved by Stockton Higher Education blocked it because they thought it would confusing.

8. Coretta Scott King appeared at Stockton University on March 10, 2004. She passed away on January 30, 2006.

9. Harry Connick, Jr. played at two different Stockton University Galas.

10. Jerry Seinfeld was the opening act for the Debbie Gibson Concert. How about that! Seinfeld was the Opening Act!

11. All four (4) members of the 1968 Olympics 4 x 400 Olympic Champions Lee Evans, Larry James, Vince Matthews, and Ron Freeman appeared together at Stockton University.

It was the last time that all four were together at the same time, at the same place. I was in attendance. It was very special.

This championship foursome set both World and Olympic records at the Mexico City games. Their record stood until the 2004 Olympics, for 36 years.

12. . President Biden presented the lifetime achievement award to Congressman Bill Hughes.

Lucky # 13. Stockton University President, Dr. Harvey Kesselman was a student in the first class to attend Stockton State College.

50 years later, Kesselman is President of the same University where he was a member of the first graduating class.

Our research yields that Kesselman is the only person we can find who has achieved this feat.

