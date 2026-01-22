You know those Christmas bills that have started popping up in your mailbox?

Lottery Player in Galloway Scratches Their Way to $10,000

New Jersey Lottery officials say there was a nice size lottery prize hit in Galloway Township earlier this month.

A $100 Million Diamond Dazzler Ticket was sold in Galloway on January 16th - and it's worth $10,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa on New York Road (Route 9) in Galloway Township.

We don't know if the winner has come forward to claim their prize. Heck, we don't even know if the winner knows they won yet! Maybe they didn't scratch it off. (Lottery officials track winning tickets by the serial number or bar code on the ticket, so they know when winners are sold.)

New Jersey Lottery Launches New Millionaire For Life Game

Lottery officials in New Jersey say they, along with 31 other states, are about to launch a new game on February 22nd. The Millionaire for Life game will replace the Cash 4 Life game in New Jersey.

The top prize for the game is a nice one - one million dollars a year for life! Winning the big prize will require matching 5 numbers, plus a bonus ball.

