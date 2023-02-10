18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey

A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey.



Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry.

The Jug Handle Inn/Facebook The Jug Handle Inn/Facebook loading...

And then there are the spices and sauces! Wing varieties in South Jersey are endless, and bars and restaurants have their own way of getting their wings just right.

Everyone in South Jersey has a favorite place to get wings that they swear by and recommend.

Get our free mobile app

See if your favorite wing spot made NJ.com's list! Maybe you'll find a new place to try. South Jersey Wing Tour, anyone?

18 of the Best Wings in South Jersey A list of the 52 best places to get buffalo wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey.

The Best Comedy Movie Posters Ever