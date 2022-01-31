DELISH! Where to Find New Jersey’s Best Croissant

There's something about the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant that makes eating one feel so indulgent. A new study has broken down the best croissant makers in the nation. Here's where to find Jersey's.

The website eatthis.com tracked online reviews to make their list of the best croissants in the United States. From traditional, to chocolate-filled, to nut-covered, these bakeries and cafes get the pastry exactly right and keep devotees coming back for more.

New Jersey's best croissant was found the be out of a European-style café, but you'll have to travel almost to New York City to feast on it.

Get our free mobile app

Eat This, Not That says Choc O Pain in Hoboken makes you feel like you've all but been transported to Paris.

Not only can you nosh on decadent croissants, the bakery offers to-go kits for making the treats at home!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choc O Pain Bakery & Café (@chocopainbakery)

And, judging from their official Instagram, Choc O Pain has tons of options, including Vegan croissants! It definitely looks worth the drive.

But, if you live in the South Jersey area, and want to stay closer to home instead of taking the hours-long drive to Hoboken, eatthis.com's mention for Pennsylvania's best croissant is just over the bridges into Philly at J'aime French Bakery on S. 12th Street.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ❤️ French Bakery 📍Philadelphia (@jaimefrenchbakery)

Or, hit up MY personal favorite for homemade croissants right in Atlantic County at Smithville Bakery. They're positively delicious.

9 Atlantic County Restaurants Offering Heated Outdoor Dining This Winter Still like dining al fresco in spite of the chillier temps? Here are a bunch of restaurants in Atlantic County where you can eat outside while keeping warm.

South Jersey Bars You Miss Most By far Maloney's in Margate is a bar most people in South Jersey miss, but there are so many other bars we miss too.