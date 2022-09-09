The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King.



The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave.

Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican Grill debuted on the building's left end. Wing Stop moved into the space on the far right. And, just last week, signage went up right between the two for Smoothie King.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

Smoothie King offers lots of options, including vegan, keto-friendly, protein-packed snacks, and more. They've even jumped on board the 'pumpkin' trend.

Now, folks living in the Gloucester Township area have plenty of options all in one spot. You could do a healthy shake in the morning, hit up Chipotle for a burrito bowl at lunch, and pick up wings for dinner! That's a win-win-win situation right there, lol.

Get our free mobile app

With Royal Farms across the road and ground about to break on the new Super Wawa a block away, Blackwood-Clementon Road has really sprung to life again.

If only that Friendly's would reopen! Hey, we can hope, right?

13 of South Jersey's Favorite French Fries Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries.

Here Are 6 Popular Hayrides to Check Out In South Jersey This Fall Grab your friends, family, fall jacket and hop in! w=We're going hayriding in South Jersey!