The mortadella, the prosciutto, the capocollo, the provolone. There are just some foods best bought from an Italian deli. Here's the one just named the best in all of New Jersey.



I love Cascia's in South Jersey. I also love Severino's in Haddon Township. Mazza's in Northfield is also an example of an impressive Italian deli.

But the Italian deli just named best in the state by NJ.com, has some specialties that reportedly help put it above all others.

How about a sandwich made of Genoa salami, mild provolone, and fried artichokes with garlic aioli on a Ciabatta roll?

Or a pan-seared, bone-in pork chop with eggplant relish and mozzarella?

Or pepperoni & fresh mozz w/ olive oil and oregano on a half Ficelle.

Welcome to Joe Leone's in Point Pleasant, Ocean County. It's the self-proclaimed "premier Italian culinary destination at the Jersey Shore since ‘97."

NJ.com is in amore with Joe Leone's because the "mootz" is all fresh, they sell limited-edition balsamic vinegar sets and bake their own fresh bread.

So, Andiamo! If you want to mangia like you never had before, a road trip to Joe Leone's sounds pretty worthwhile. They've also got two other locations in New Jersey, in Sea Girt and Manasquan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Leone's (@joeleones)

Joe Leone's in Point Pleasant Beach is located at 510 Rt 35 South.

What's your favorite Italian deli in South Jersey? Let us know in the comments.

