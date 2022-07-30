Authorities in Sea Isle City say a man from Pennsylvania is facing sexual assault charges.

19-year-old Francis H. Grady of Springfield, PA, was arrested and criminally charged on Wednesday, July 27th, in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours of July 24th at 33rd and the beach, according to a press release from the Sea Isle City Police Department.

Grady has been charged with first-degree aggravated sex assault during a commission of an aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault by strangulation, and second-degree aggravated assault.

The arrest is the result of an investigation by Sea Isle police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Grady remains in the Cape May County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

